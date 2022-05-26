Japan Stocks end mixed

Japan share market finished session mixed on Thursday, 26 May 2022, after fluctuating around yesterday closing level amid worries that tightening global financial conditions will weigh on economic growth.

At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average declined by 72.96 points, or 0.27%, to 26,604.84. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange added 1 point, or 0.05%, to 1,877.58.

Shares of tourism-related companies advanced on reports the Japanese government will open the doors to foreign visitors next month in line with its gradual easing of the COVID-19 entry ban. Japan Airlines climbed 2.2% and ANA Holdings rose 1.9%.

East Japan Railway gained 2.5%.

Shares of semiconductor-related issues declined after U. S. semiconductor maker Nvidia Corp business forecast was short of market expectations. Tokyo Electron sank 2.4% and Advantest fell 3.6%.

CURRENCY NEWS: The dollar fell to levels around mid 126 yen in Tokyo trading on Thursday after Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda mentioned an exit from the central bank's current monetary easing policy. At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at 126.60-60 yen, down from 127.12-12 yen at the same time Wednesday.

