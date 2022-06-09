Japan Stocks end mixed

At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average advanced 12.24 points, or 0.04%, to 28,246.53. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange fell 0.93 point, or 0.05%, to 1,969.05.
Total 21 of 33 TOPIX sectors ended the session lower, with Marine Transportation (down 7.8%), Securities & Commodities Futures (down 1%), Electric Power & Gas (down 0.9%), and Iron & Steel (down 0.9%) issues suffered the largest percentage losses.
Shares of exporters extended gain on the back of a weaker yen, with Honda edging up 0.4% and Toyota is gaining almost 1%. Screen Holdings added more than 3%, while Tokyo Electron and Advantest rose almost 3% each.
Shares of shippers suffered heavy losses, with Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Nippon Yusen K.
K. and Mitsui O. S. K. Lines plunging almost 7% each.
ECONOMIC NEWS: Japan's economy shrank an annualized 0.5% in the first quarter, revised government data showed Wednesday an improvement over the initial estimate of a 1% contraction.
CURRENCY NEWS: The dollar stood at 133.75 yen, around a 20-year high and down from 134.29 yen overnight in New York
