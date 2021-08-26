Japan Stocks end mixed ahead of central bankers meeting

Japan stock market finished session mixed after fluctuated in a narrow range on Thursday, 26 August 2021, as risk sentiments remained downbeat amid worries over the domestic economic recovery after the government's decision on Wednesday to place eight more prefectures under its COVID-19 state of emergency due to a continued surge in COVID-19 cases. Meanwhile, sentiments were also subdued on caution before this week's key Jackson Hole symposium of central bankers.

At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average added 17.49 points, or 0.06%, to 27,742.29. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange fell marginal 0.31 point, or 0.02%, to 1,935.35.

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical, a supplier and distributer of the Moderna vaccine in Japan, dropped 0.9% after the suspension of the use of around 1.63 million Moderna Inc. COVID-19 vaccine doses in Japan over foreign materials found in some unused vials.

Shares of Toshiba climbed 1.7% after reports that U.

S. semiconductor giant Western Digital Corp. is in talks to merge with former Toshiba unit Kioxia Holdings Corp.

CURRENCY NEWS: The U. S. dollar climbed to the lower 110 yen range on Thursday, as the unit was bought on a rise in U. S. Treasury yields. The dollar fetched at 110.16-17 yen compared with 109.95-110.05 yen in New York and 109.74-76 yen on Wednesday.

