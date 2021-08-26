Japan Stocks end mixed ahead of central bankers meeting

Japan stock market finished session mixed after fluctuated in a narrow range on Thursday, 26 August 2021, as risk sentiments remained downbeat amid worries over the domestic economic recovery after the government's decision on Wednesday to place eight more prefectures under its COVID-19 state of emergency due to a continued surge in COVID-19 cases. Meanwhile, sentiments were also subdued on caution before this week's key Jackson Hole symposium of central bankers.
At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average added 17.49 points, or 0.06%, to 27,742.29. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange fell marginal 0.31 point, or 0.02%, to 1,935.35.
Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical, a supplier and distributer of the Moderna vaccine in Japan, dropped 0.9% after the suspension of the use of around 1.63 million Moderna Inc. COVID-19 vaccine doses in Japan over foreign materials found in some unused vials.
Shares of Toshiba climbed 1.7% after reports that U.
S. semiconductor giant Western Digital Corp. is in talks to merge with former Toshiba unit Kioxia Holdings Corp.
CURRENCY NEWS: The U. S. dollar climbed to the lower 110 yen range on Thursday, as the unit was bought on a rise in U. S. Treasury yields. The dollar fetched at 110.16-17 yen compared with 109.95-110.05 yen in New York and 109.74-76 yen on Wednesday.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU