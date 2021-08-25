Hong Kong Market falls on profit booking

Hong Kong stock market finished session down on Wednesday, 25 August 2021, as investors locked-in gains after the market surged over the past two days. Meanwhile, sentiments was also weighed down on caution before the U. S.

Federal Reserve's symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, beginning Thursday, for any clues regarding the timeline for Fed's tapering of asset purchases.

At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index declined 0.13%, or 33.97 points, to 25,693.95. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index dropped 0.25%, or 22.65 points, to 9,076.03.

Shares Chinese technology firms declined on profit booking. Tencent Holdings slipped 0.6% and Alibaba Group Holding lost 1.4%.

Shares of Anta Sports sank 6.8% after the Chinese sportswear maker signalled a slowdown in sales momentum.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

