Japan Stocks extend losses on US rate hike concerns

Japan share market finished lower for third consecutive session on Tuesday, 11 January 2022, due to concerns about the economic impact of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus and worries that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in the near future to tackle inflation.

At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 256.08 points, or 0.9%, to 28,222.48. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange dropped 8.86 points, or 0.44%, to 1,986.82. Japanese financial markets were closed Monday for a national holiday.

Total 18 of 33 Topix industry groups ended down, with bottom performing issues were Electric Appliances (down 2.3%), Chemicals (down 1.7%), Metal Products (down.3%), and Precision Instruments (down 1.3%) issues, while top performing issues included Insurance (up 2.7%), Banks (up 2.6%), Securities & Commodities Futures (up 2.2%), Air Transportation (up 1.7%),and Nonferrous Metals (up 1.5%) issues.

Investors risk sentiment dampened amid economy growth prospect concerns after Japan's daily confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday logged more than 8,400, the highest level in four months, with community spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the COVID-19 reported in large cities including Tokyo and Osaka.

Some prefectures were placed under a quasi-state of emergency on Sunday, which allowed prefectural authorities to step up their anti-coronavirus measures and to request that dining establishments shorten their business hours and stop serving alcohol.

ECONOMIC NEWS: Japan Leading Economic Indicators Rise In November- Japan's index of leading economic indicators, a gauge of the economy a few months ahead, compiled from data such as job offers and consumer sentiment, rose 1.5 points to 103.0 after a final 101.5 a month earlier. This marked the highest level since July, amid a surge in vaccinations and easing supply-chain disruptions. The coincident indicator index rose in November for a second month, the government said on Tuesday, as nationwide COVID-19 infections stayed low through the month. The index, which consists of a variety of data such as factory output, employment and retail sales, gained a preliminary 3.8 points over the previous month to stand at 93.6 in November, the cabinet office said.

CURRENCY NEWS: The Japanese yen stood at 115.25-26 per dollar, compared with 115.89-89 on Friday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)