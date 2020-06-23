Japan Stocks rise in choppy trade

Japan share market finished session higher in choppy trade on Tuesday, 23 June 2020, as investor sentiment was bolstered by tracking overnight rise in the Wall Street outweighing the ongoing spread of coronavirus. Most of TSE sectors inclined, with shares in transportation equipment, warehousing and harbour transportation service, and rubber product-oriented issues being notable gainers.

At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average added 111.78 points, or 0.5%, to 22,549.05.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange rose 8.05 points, or 0.51%, at 1,587.14.

Tokyo Electron, Advantest and other stocks in the semiconductor sector were in the green thanks to robust performances of their U. S. peers Monday.

Oriental Land surged 3.24% after announcing Tokyo Disney parks' reopening on July 1.

CURRENCY: The Japanese yen traded at 107.06 per dollar after touching an earlier high of 106.72 against the greenback.

