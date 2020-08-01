Bharatiya Global Infomedia reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 97.77% to Rs 0.35 croreNet loss of Bharatiya Global Infomedia reported to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 97.77% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 15.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 72.86% to Rs 10.45 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 38.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.3515.68 -98 10.4538.51 -73 OPM %25.716.57 -6.704.80 - PBDT0.060.95 -94 0.211.56 -87 PBT-0.190.73 PL -0.800.51 PL NP-0.270.73 PL -1.000.32 PL
