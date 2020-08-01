Maximaa Systems reports standalone net loss of Rs 12.33 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 86.71% to Rs 0.40 croreNet loss of Maximaa Systems reported to Rs 12.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 86.71% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 19.29 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 66.55% to Rs 3.73 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.403.01 -87 3.7311.15 -67 OPM %-2780.0034.88 --477.4810.49 - PBDT-11.191.53 PL -17.881.65 PL PBT-12.330.30 PL -19.290.01 PL NP-12.330.30 PL -19.290.01 PL
