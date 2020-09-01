Pricol reports consolidated net loss of Rs 30.85 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Pricol reports consolidated net profit of Rs 21.32 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Nimbus Projects reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.85 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Aarvi Encon reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.85 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Windsor Machines reports consolidated net loss of Rs 24.85 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Transcorp International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.30 crore in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 50.14% to Rs 152.56 croreNet Loss of Pricol reported to Rs 30.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 26.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 50.14% to Rs 152.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 305.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales152.56305.95 -50 OPM %-0.481.05 -PBDT-6.69-3.05 -119 PBT-32.99-26.25 -26 NP-30.85-26.14 -18
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU