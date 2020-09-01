JUST IN
Pricol reports consolidated net loss of Rs 30.85 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 50.14% to Rs 152.56 crore

Net Loss of Pricol reported to Rs 30.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 26.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 50.14% to Rs 152.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 305.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales152.56305.95 -50 OPM %-0.481.05 -PBDT-6.69-3.05 -119 PBT-32.99-26.25 -26 NP-30.85-26.14 -18

First Published: Tue, September 01 2020. 09:20 IST

