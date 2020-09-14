Jaysynth Dyestuff (India) consolidated net profit declines 26.05% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 22.29% to Rs 20.85 croreNet profit of Jaysynth Dyestuff (India) declined 26.05% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 22.29% to Rs 20.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 26.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales20.8526.83 -22 OPM %6.146.22 -PBDT1.581.98 -20 PBT1.141.51 -25 NP0.881.19 -26
