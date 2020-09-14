Jaysynth Dyestuff (India) consolidated net profit declines 26.05% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 22.29% to Rs 20.85 crore

Net profit of Jaysynth Dyestuff (India) declined 26.05% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 22.29% to Rs 20.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 26.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.20.8526.836.146.221.581.981.141.510.881.19

