JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Cubex Tubings standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Financials stocks edge lower
Business Standard

Madhur Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 65.52% to Rs 0.10 crore

Madhur Industries reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2020 and during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 65.52% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.100.29 -66 OPM %00 -PBDT00 0 PBT00 0 NP00 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, September 14 2020. 13:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU