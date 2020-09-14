Jaysynth Dyestuff (India) standalone net profit declines 25.93% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 26.15% to Rs 19.66 crore

Net profit of Jaysynth Dyestuff (India) declined 25.93% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 26.15% to Rs 19.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 26.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.19.6626.625.044.851.221.560.781.090.600.81

