Jaysynth Dyestuff (India) standalone net profit declines 25.93% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 26.15% to Rs 19.66 crore

Net profit of Jaysynth Dyestuff (India) declined 25.93% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 26.15% to Rs 19.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 26.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales19.6626.62 -26 OPM %5.044.85 -PBDT1.221.56 -22 PBT0.781.09 -28 NP0.600.81 -26

First Published: Mon, September 14 2020. 13:56 IST

