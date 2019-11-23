JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Ministry of Railways Says There Is No Proposal To Privatise Operation Of Railways
Business Standard

JBF Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 69.91 crore in the September 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 19.51% to Rs 698.51 crore

Net Loss of JBF Industries reported to Rs 69.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2019 as against net loss of Rs 432.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2018. Sales declined 19.51% to Rs 698.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2019 as against Rs 867.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2019Sep. 2018% Var.Sales698.51867.78 -20 OPM %2.536.52 -PBDT-45.7011.61 PL PBT-69.89-16.89 -314 NP-69.91-432.35 84

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, November 23 2019. 13:51 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU