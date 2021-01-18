JBM Auto receives order from Delhi Transport Corporation

-
-
For supply of 700 'CITYLIFE' fully air conditioned BS-VI CNG Low-Floor BusesJBM Auto has received orders for supply of 700 numbers of JBM 'CITYLIFE' fully air conditioned BS-VI CNG Low-Floor Buses from Delhi Transport Corporation (Government of NCT of Delhi) vide its Letter of Award dated 15 January 2021.
