JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

BDH Industries standalone net profit declines 42.86% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Intrasoft Technologies reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.98 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 41.50% to Rs 2.08 crore

Net profit of Intrasoft Technologies reported to Rs 1.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 41.50% to Rs 2.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2.081.47 41 OPM %2.40-47.62 -PBDT2.070.04 5075 PBT1.81-0.24 LP NP1.98-0.26 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, September 12 2020. 08:49 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU