BDH Industries standalone net profit declines 42.86% in the June 2020 quarter

Vishwaraj Sugar Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 14.17 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 27.33% to Rs 112.00 crore

Net Loss of Vishwaraj Sugar Industries reported to Rs 14.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 16.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 27.33% to Rs 112.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 87.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales112.0087.96 27 OPM %-1.10-4.18 -PBDT-10.56-13.20 20 PBT-14.17-16.48 14 NP-14.17-16.48 14

First Published: Sat, September 12 2020. 08:49 IST

