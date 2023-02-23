Tata Power Renewable Energy reports standalone net loss of Rs 29.02 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 27.94% to Rs 333.14 croreNet Loss of Tata Power Renewable Energy reported to Rs 29.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 13.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 27.94% to Rs 333.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 260.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales333.14260.39 28 OPM %-8.7980.51 -PBDT-29.2899.28 PL PBT-29.28-20.28 -44 NP-29.02-13.31 -118
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
