JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Benchmarks trade near flat line; Consumer durables shares slide
Business Standard

Tata Power Renewable Energy reports standalone net loss of Rs 29.02 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 27.94% to Rs 333.14 crore

Net Loss of Tata Power Renewable Energy reported to Rs 29.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 13.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 27.94% to Rs 333.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 260.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales333.14260.39 28 OPM %-8.7980.51 -PBDT-29.2899.28 PL PBT-29.28-20.28 -44 NP-29.02-13.31 -118

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, February 23 2023. 12:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU