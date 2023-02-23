Reliance Commercial Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 2009.65 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Reliance Retail arm acquires 51% stake in Lotus Chocolate for Rs 74 cr
Reliance Retail arm to acquire 50% stake in Gujarat-based Sosyo Hajoori Beverages
Scintilla Commercial & Credit consolidated net profit declines 50.00% in the September 2022 quarter
Scintilla Commercial & Credit reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Nifty trades above 18,200 level, Bajaj twins rally
-
Sales decline 69.51% to Rs 20.08 croreNet profit of Reliance Commercial Finance reported to Rs 2009.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1127.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 69.51% to Rs 20.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 65.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales20.0865.86 -70 OPM %-521.66-1279.96 -PBDT-126.63-1124.21 89 PBT-128.64-1127.24 89 NP2009.65-1127.24 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU