Reliance Commercial Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 2009.65 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 69.51% to Rs 20.08 crore

Net profit of Reliance Commercial Finance reported to Rs 2009.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1127.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 69.51% to Rs 20.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 65.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.20.0865.86-521.66-1279.96-126.63-1124.21-128.64-1127.242009.65-1127.24

