Mahindra CIE Automotive reports consolidated net loss of Rs 657.81 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Net loss of Mahindra CIE Automotive reported to Rs 657.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 80.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 34.60% to Rs 2246.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1669.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 136.17 crore in the year ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 392.84 crore during the previous year ended December 2021. Sales rose 29.38% to Rs 8753.04 crore in the year ended December 2022 as against Rs 6765.17 crore during the previous year ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Dec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2246.841669.24 35 8753.046765.17 29 OPM %13.0110.80 -13.3913.92 - PBDT309.24188.72 64 1209.78954.99 27 PBT232.51122.64 90 913.56681.69 34 NP-657.8180.23 PL -136.17392.84 PL

