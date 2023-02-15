Jindal Hotels standalone net profit rises 145.28% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 23.58% to Rs 12.58 crore

Net profit of Jindal Hotels rose 145.28% to Rs 2.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 23.58% to Rs 12.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.12.5810.1834.2629.083.202.002.090.772.601.06

