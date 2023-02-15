JUST IN
Panache Digilife reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Jindal Hotels standalone net profit rises 145.28% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 23.58% to Rs 12.58 crore

Net profit of Jindal Hotels rose 145.28% to Rs 2.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 23.58% to Rs 12.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales12.5810.18 24 OPM %34.2629.08 -PBDT3.202.00 60 PBT2.090.77 171 NP2.601.06 145

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 08:00 IST

