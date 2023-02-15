Alpa Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 5.36% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 6.89% to Rs 27.31 croreNet profit of Alpa Laboratories declined 5.36% to Rs 5.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 6.89% to Rs 27.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 29.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales27.3129.33 -7 OPM %9.6312.72 -PBDT5.225.84 -11 PBT5.125.41 -5 NP5.125.41 -5
