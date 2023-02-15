Alpa Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 5.36% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 6.89% to Rs 27.31 crore

Net profit of Alpa Laboratories declined 5.36% to Rs 5.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 6.89% to Rs 27.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 29.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.27.3129.339.6312.725.225.845.125.415.125.41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)