Jindal Photo consolidated net profit rises 1256.37% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore

Net profit of Jindal Photo rose 1256.37% to Rs 42.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.030.02-266.67-550.0042.252.7742.232.7542.593.14

