Jindal Photo consolidated net profit rises 1256.37% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 50.00% to Rs 0.03 croreNet profit of Jindal Photo rose 1256.37% to Rs 42.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.030.02 50 OPM %-266.67-550.00 -PBDT42.252.77 1425 PBT42.232.75 1436 NP42.593.14 1256
