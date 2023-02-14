JUST IN
Jyoti consolidated net profit rises 4100.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 27.19% to Rs 34.48 crore

Net profit of Jyoti rose 4100.00% to Rs 1.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 27.19% to Rs 34.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 27.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales34.4827.11 27 OPM %6.61-0.41 -PBDT3.171.72 84 PBT1.40-0.07 LP NP1.260.03 4100

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 17:34 IST

