Jyoti consolidated net profit rises 4100.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Jyoti rose 4100.00% to Rs 1.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 27.19% to Rs 34.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 27.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.34.4827.116.61-0.413.171.721.40-0.071.260.03

