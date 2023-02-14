Cerebra Integrated Technologies consolidated net profit declines 97.13% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 81.40% to Rs 13.04 crore

Net profit of Cerebra Integrated Technologies declined 97.13% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 13.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 81.40% to Rs 13.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 70.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.13.0470.0915.9521.100.5813.430.4813.430.3813.23

