Cerebra Integrated Technologies consolidated net profit declines 97.13% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 81.40% to Rs 13.04 croreNet profit of Cerebra Integrated Technologies declined 97.13% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 13.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 81.40% to Rs 13.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 70.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales13.0470.09 -81 OPM %15.9521.10 -PBDT0.5813.43 -96 PBT0.4813.43 -96 NP0.3813.23 -97
