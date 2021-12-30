Volumes jump at Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd counter

-
Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd witnessed volume of 30.32 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 16.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.85 lakh shares
Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd witnessed volume of 30.32 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 16.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.85 lakh shares. The stock increased 11.00% to Rs.136.25. Volumes stood at 2.29 lakh shares in the last session.
Graphite India Ltd registered volume of 114.87 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.55 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9.94 lakh shares. The stock rose 18.12% to Rs.519.30. Volumes stood at 31.72 lakh shares in the last session.
HEG Ltd saw volume of 18.58 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.08 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.84 lakh shares. The stock increased 11.69% to Rs.1,829.80. Volumes stood at 5.18 lakh shares in the last session.
Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd notched up volume of 13.16 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.59 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.00 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.90% to Rs.377.75. Volumes stood at 1.29 lakh shares in the last session.
Phillips Carbon Black Ltd notched up volume of 62.55 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10.21 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.25% to Rs.248.60. Volumes stood at 26.47 lakh shares in the last session.
