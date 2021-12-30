BASF India slips on profit selling

BASF India fell 1.88% to Rs 3002.55 on profit selling after recent steep gains.

Shares of BASF India climbed 10% in the past three sessions.

So far in 2021, the stock has soared 83.49% while the benchmark Sensex has added 21.22% during the same period.

On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 64.21. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

The stock was trading above its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day simple moving average (SMA) placed at 2860.25, 2852.94 and 2827.57, respectively.

Net profit of BASF India declined 66.73% to Rs 137.34 crore on 38.45% rise in net sales to Rs 3401.81 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

BASF India is engaged in providing chemicals, plastics, performance products and crop protection products.

