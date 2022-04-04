Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd soars 1.29%, rises for fifth straight session

Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd is quoting at Rs 397.7, up 1.29% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 203.94% in last one year as compared to a 22.39% spurt in NIFTY and a 55.64% spurt in the Nifty Metal.

Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 397.7, up 1.29% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.39% on the day, quoting at 17915.35. The Sensex is at 60093.17, up 1.38%. Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd has risen around 12.33% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 7.2% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6477.2, up 1.56% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 54511 shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.14 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 8.2 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

