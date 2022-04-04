Nestle India Ltd spurts 0.39%, gains for fifth straight session

Nestle India Ltd is quoting at Rs 17625.5, up 0.39% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 4.41% in last one year as compared to a 22.39% jump in NIFTY and a 7.66% jump in the Nifty FMCG.

Nestle India Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 17625.5, up 0.39% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.39% on the day, quoting at 17915.35. The Sensex is at 60093.17, up 1.38%. Nestle India Ltd has gained around 1.63% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Nestle India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 9.73% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36712.15, up 0.6% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 21707 shares today, compared to the daily average of 68096 shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 17618.95, up 0.65% on the day. Nestle India Ltd is up 4.41% in last one year as compared to a 22.39% jump in NIFTY and a 7.66% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 72.9 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

