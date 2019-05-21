JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Tata Motors to be watched after Q4 result
Business Standard

Jindal Stainless standalone net profit declines 71.87% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 2.48% to Rs 3251.28 crore

Net profit of Jindal Stainless declined 71.87% to Rs 32.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 114.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 2.48% to Rs 3251.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3172.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 56.31% to Rs 139.04 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 318.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.69% to Rs 12585.01 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 10784.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales3251.283172.66 2 12585.0110784.55 17 OPM %9.3012.24 -9.0311.88 - PBDT150.06274.86 -45 549.43785.71 -30 PBT57.61199.76 -71 214.35481.87 -56 NP32.28114.74 -72 139.04318.27 -56

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, May 21 2019. 09:13 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements