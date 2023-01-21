Jindal Stainless to terminate global depository shares program

Jindal Stainless announced that on 20 January 2023, the Company has issued Written Direction to the CITI Bank, N.

A., the depository of the Company's Global Depository Shares (JSL GDS) listed on Luxemburg Stock Exchange (LSE), to terminate the JSL GDS Program, under the Regulation S Deposit Agreement dated 16 September 2005 as amended vide amendment agreement dated 21 December 2015, entered amongst Jindal Stainless Limited, CITI Bank, N. A. and the holders and beneficial owners of JSL GOS.

The effective date of the termination of the JSL GDS Program is expected to be 30 April 2023.

