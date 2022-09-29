Jindal Steel & Power Ltd soars 3.57%, rises for third straight session

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 418.15, up 3.57% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 7.42% in last one year as compared to a 4.34% fall in NIFTY and a 1.31% fall in the Nifty Media index.

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 418.15, up 3.57% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.03% on the day, quoting at 16854.3. The Sensex is at 56483.94, down 0.2%. Jindal Steel & Power Ltd has slipped around 3.51% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 4.21% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5617.65, up 1.19% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 44.41 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 34.6 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 416.55, up 3.49% on the day. Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is up 7.42% in last one year as compared to a 4.34% fall in NIFTY and a 1.31% fall in the Nifty Media index.

The PE of the stock is 5.2 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)