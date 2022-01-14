Jindal Steel & Power Ltd spurts 1.39%

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 418.95, up 1.39% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 40.12% in last one year as compared to a 26.24% spurt in NIFTY and a 70.21% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 418.95, up 1.39% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.2% on the day, quoting at 18220.85. The Sensex is at 61053.45, down 0.3%. Jindal Steel & Power Ltd has risen around 5.82% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.76% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5882.75, down 0.2% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 44.67 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 48.6 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 419.7, up 1.17% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 3.77 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

