Business Standard

Jio Platforms receives investment of Rs 43,574 cr from Jaadhu Holdings (WOS of Facebook)

Capital Market 

Reliance Industries announced that on receipt of all requisite approvals, Jio Platforms, a subsidiary of the company, on 07 July 2020 has received the subscription amount of Rs 43,574 Crore from Jaadhu Holdings, LLC (a wholly owned subsidiary of Facebook Inc).

Jio Platforms has allotted equity shares to Jaadhu Holdings following which Jaadhu Holdings holds 9.99% of the fully diluted equity share capital of Jio Platforms.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, July 08 2020. 10:27 IST

