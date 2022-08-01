TVS Motor Company records 13% growth in July sales volumes

Sells 3.14 lakh unitsTVS Motor Company registered a growth of 13% in July 2022 with sales of 314,639 units as against 278,855 units in the month of July 2021.
Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 14% in July 2022 with sales increasing from 262,728 units in July 2021 to 299,658 units in July 2022. Domestic two-wheeler registered growth of 15% with sales increasing from 175,169 units in July 2021 to 201,942 units in July 2022.
Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 14% in July 2022 with sales increasing from 262,728 units in July 2021 to 299,658 units in July 2022. Domestic two-wheeler registered growth of 15% with sales increasing from 175,169 units in July 2021 to 201,942 units in July 2022.
The Company has invested in strategic relationships and action plans for the supply of semiconductors and the efforts are yielding results with improvements seen this month as well. We are very confident of the supplies improving further.
The Company has invested in strategic relationships and action plans for the supply of semiconductors and the efforts are yielding results with improvements seen this month as well. We are very confident of the supplies improving further.
Three-wheeler of the Company registered sales of 14,981 units in July 2022 as against sales of 16,127 units in July 2021.
The newly launched three versions of TVS iQube Electric have received a very good response with customers welcoming the product and liking its features. The future demand outlook is very positive. Efforts on increasing the capacity and delivery are showing results, and against a monthly average sale of 2,908 units in Q1 2022, the company sold 6,304 units of TVS iQube Electric in July 2022.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU