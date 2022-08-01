TVS Motor Company records 13% growth in July sales volumes

Sells 3.14 lakh units

TVS Motor Company registered a growth of 13% in July 2022 with sales of 314,639 units as against 278,855 units in the month of July 2021.

Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 14% in July 2022 with sales increasing from 262,728 units in July 2021 to 299,658 units in July 2022. Domestic two-wheeler registered growth of 15% with sales increasing from 175,169 units in July 2021 to 201,942 units in July 2022.

Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 14% in July 2022 with sales increasing from 262,728 units in July 2021 to 299,658 units in July 2022. Domestic two-wheeler registered growth of 15% with sales increasing from 175,169 units in July 2021 to 201,942 units in July 2022.

The Company has invested in strategic relationships and action plans for the supply of semiconductors and the efforts are yielding results with improvements seen this month as well. We are very confident of the supplies improving further.

The Company has invested in strategic relationships and action plans for the supply of semiconductors and the efforts are yielding results with improvements seen this month as well. We are very confident of the supplies improving further.

Three-wheeler of the Company registered sales of 14,981 units in July 2022 as against sales of 16,127 units in July 2021.

The newly launched three versions of TVS iQube Electric have received a very good response with customers welcoming the product and liking its features. The future demand outlook is very positive. Efforts on increasing the capacity and delivery are showing results, and against a monthly average sale of 2,908 units in Q1 2022, the company sold 6,304 units of TVS iQube Electric in July 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)