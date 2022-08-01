Mahindra & Mahindra's tractor sales decline 14% in July

Mahindra & Mahindra's Farm Equipment Sector announced its tractor sales numbers for July 2022.

Domestic sales in July 2022 were at 21684 units, as against 25769 units during July 2021, lower by 16%.

Total tractor sales (Domestic + Exports) during July 2022 were lower by 14% at 23307 units, as against 27229 units for the same period last year.

Exports for the month stood at 1623 units, higher by 11%.

