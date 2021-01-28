JK Paper skids after weak Q3 numbers

JK Paper declined 2.06% to Rs 123.70 after consolidated net profit tanked 51% to Rs 64.59 crore on 9.2% fall in net sales to Rs 744.88 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

Profit before tax (PBT) tanked 45.3% to Rs 103 crore in Q3 December 2020 as against Rs 188.36 crore in Q3 December 2019. Current tax expense for the quarter dropped 33.6% to Rs 38.45 crore as against Rs 57.95 crore in Q3 December 2019. The Q3 result was declared post trading hours yesterday, 27 January 2021.

JK Paper is the market leader in branded copier paper segment and among the top two players in coated paper and high-end packaging boards. It has two large integrated paper manufacturing units - one in Odisha and the other in Gujarat with a combined capacity of 4,55,000 tonnes per annum (TPA).

