Telecom shares gain

Telecom stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Telecom index rising 10.22 points or 0.74% at 1394.13 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, OnMobile Global Ltd (up 5%), Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 4.34%),Reliance Communications Ltd (up 4.05%),Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 3.79%),HFCL Ltd (up 2.28%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were GTPL Hathway Ltd (up 0.75%), Indus Towers Ltd (up 0.73%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 0.58%), Tata Communications Ltd (up 0.36%), and ITI Ltd (up 0.12%).

On the other hand, Sterlite Technologies Ltd (down 0.9%), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 0.74%), and Tejas Networks Ltd (down 0.25%) moved lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 293.33 or 0.62% at 47116.6.

The Nifty 50 index was down 87.25 points or 0.62% at 13880.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 50.16 points or 0.28% at 18065.15.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 23.48 points or 0.39% at 6042.98.

On BSE,866 shares were trading in green, 1222 were trading in red and 94 were unchanged.

