Energy stocks edge higher

Energy stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Energy index increasing 43.91 points or 0.76% at 5840.06 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (up 1.42%), Goa Carbon Ltd (up 1.13%),Petronet LNG Ltd (up 1.1%),Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.89%),Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (up 0.72%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.67%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 0.67%), Castrol India Ltd (up 0.4%), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.14%).

On the other hand, Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (down 2.58%), Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.83%), and Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 1.5%) turned lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 293.33 or 0.62% at 47116.6.

The Nifty 50 index was down 87.25 points or 0.62% at 13880.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 50.16 points or 0.28% at 18065.15.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 23.48 points or 0.39% at 6042.98.

On BSE,866 shares were trading in green, 1222 were trading in red and 94 were unchanged.

