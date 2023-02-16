JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Sharp Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

JM Financial Products standalone net profit rises 165.29% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 34.80% to Rs 237.35 crore

Net profit of JM Financial Products rose 165.29% to Rs 94.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 35.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 34.80% to Rs 237.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 176.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales237.35176.07 35 OPM %87.9377.24 -PBDT121.8153.37 128 PBT119.6650.21 138 NP94.5535.64 165

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, February 16 2023. 07:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU