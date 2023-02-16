JM Financial Products standalone net profit rises 165.29% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 34.80% to Rs 237.35 croreNet profit of JM Financial Products rose 165.29% to Rs 94.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 35.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 34.80% to Rs 237.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 176.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales237.35176.07 35 OPM %87.9377.24 -PBDT121.8153.37 128 PBT119.6650.21 138 NP94.5535.64 165
