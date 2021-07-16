JMC Projects rises after order win

JMC Projects rose 2.88% to Rs 123.15 after the EPC company said it has secured new orders worth Rs 1,624 crore.

The company received orders of Rs 496 crore in Q1FY22 and Rs 1,128 crores in Q2FY22 till date. The orders consist of road project in Ghana worth Rs 1,128 crore and building project order worth Rs 496 crore in India.

Commenting on securing new orders, S K Tripathi, CEO & MD said, "We are pleased with the new order wins across our Buildings and Infra businesses. The international order marks our foray into Ghana. This also helps us bolster our international order book reinforcing our thrust to diversify internationally in the EPC market. Our current year order inflow has reached Rs.4,659 Crores and additionally we have good visibility across our businesses. JMC's order book visibility coupled with robust executional performance gives us confidence of sustained growth in the years ahead."

JMC Projects (India), a subsidiary of Kalpataru Power Transmission, is one of the leading civil construction and infrastructure EPC company in India.

On a consolidated basis, the company reported a net profit of Rs 41.44 crore in Q4 FY21 as against a net loss of Rs 54.76 crore in Q4 FY20. Net sales jumped 42.6% to Rs 1,392.22 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

