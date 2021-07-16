Datamatics Global Services Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Angel Broking Ltd, Alankit Ltd, Oriental Aromatics Ltd and Tera Software Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 July 2021.

Datamatics Global Services Ltd surged 17.66% to Rs 257.8 at 12:05 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 84220 shares in the past one month.

Angel Broking Ltd spiked 17.51% to Rs 1248. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39783 shares in the past one month.

Alankit Ltd soared 14.32% to Rs 21.55. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 9.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.58 lakh shares in the past one month.

Oriental Aromatics Ltd rose 13.36% to Rs 990.1. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 9996 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3027 shares in the past one month.

Tera Software Ltd spurt 13.12% to Rs 80.6. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35639 shares in the past one month.

