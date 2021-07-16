Sundaram Clayton Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd, Syngene International Ltd, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd and PTC India Financial Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 July 2021.

Sundaram Clayton Ltd soared 11.10% to Rs 3999 at 11:50 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 3036 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1048 shares in the past one month.

Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd surged 8.29% to Rs 428.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.9 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 60639 shares in the past one month.

Syngene International Ltd spiked 8.14% to Rs 663.65. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29715 shares in the past one month.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd gained 8.10% to Rs 1103.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 93164 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 61359 shares in the past one month.

PTC India Financial Services Ltd spurt 7.98% to Rs 23. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.16 lakh shares in the past one month.

