JMJ Fintech standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1618.75% to Rs 2.75 crore

Net profit of JMJ Fintech declined 66.67% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 1618.75% to Rs 2.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.2.750.166.91356.250.170.570.170.570.140.42

