JMJ Fintech standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1618.75% to Rs 2.75 croreNet profit of JMJ Fintech declined 66.67% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 1618.75% to Rs 2.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2.750.16 1619 OPM %6.91356.25 -PBDT0.170.57 -70 PBT0.170.57 -70 NP0.140.42 -67
