Oswal Green Tech standalone net profit rises 92.64% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 26.46% to Rs 3.78 crore

Net profit of Oswal Green Tech rose 92.64% to Rs 29.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 15.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 26.46% to Rs 3.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 48.63% to Rs 71.46 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 48.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.12% to Rs 18.31 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 21.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

3.785.1418.3121.321061.11-46.30168.60-96.2565.0420.98128.5370.3664.0620.53124.6068.6029.0715.0971.4648.08

