Oswal Green Tech standalone net profit rises 92.64% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 26.46% to Rs 3.78 croreNet profit of Oswal Green Tech rose 92.64% to Rs 29.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 15.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 26.46% to Rs 3.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 48.63% to Rs 71.46 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 48.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.12% to Rs 18.31 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 21.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales3.785.14 -26 18.3121.32 -14 OPM %1061.11-46.30 -168.60-96.25 - PBDT65.0420.98 210 128.5370.36 83 PBT64.0620.53 212 124.6068.60 82 NP29.0715.09 93 71.4648.08 49
