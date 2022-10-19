K.P. Energy consolidated net profit rises 48.89% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 9.63% to Rs 56.36 crore

Net profit of K.P. Energy rose 48.89% to Rs 6.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 9.63% to Rs 56.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 51.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

