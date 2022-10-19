JUST IN
K.P. Energy consolidated net profit rises 48.89% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 9.63% to Rs 56.36 crore

Net profit of K.P. Energy rose 48.89% to Rs 6.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 9.63% to Rs 56.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 51.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales56.3651.41 10 OPM %19.7517.68 -PBDT11.608.08 44 PBT10.216.66 53 NP6.704.50 49

First Published: Wed, October 19 2022. 17:02 IST

