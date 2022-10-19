JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Nifty October futures trade at discount
Business Standard

AU Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 23.01% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Total Operating Income rise 41.83% to Rs 1992.29 crore

Net profit of AU Small Finance Bank rose 23.01% to Rs 342.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 278.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Total Operating Income rose 41.83% to Rs 1992.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1404.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Total Operating Income1992.291404.75 42 OPM %56.0960.33 -PBDT455.83387.84 18 PBT455.83387.84 18 NP342.60278.51 23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, October 19 2022. 17:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU