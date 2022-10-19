AU Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 23.01% in the September 2022 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 41.83% to Rs 1992.29 croreNet profit of AU Small Finance Bank rose 23.01% to Rs 342.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 278.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Total Operating Income rose 41.83% to Rs 1992.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1404.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Total Operating Income1992.291404.75 42 OPM %56.0960.33 -PBDT455.83387.84 18 PBT455.83387.84 18 NP342.60278.51 23
