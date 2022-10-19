AU Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 23.01% in the September 2022 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 41.83% to Rs 1992.29 crore

Net profit of AU Small Finance Bank rose 23.01% to Rs 342.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 278.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Total Operating Income rose 41.83% to Rs 1992.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1404.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1992.291404.7556.0960.33455.83387.84455.83387.84342.60278.51

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)