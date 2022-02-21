Metal stocks slide

Metal stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Metal index decreasing 211.72 points or 1.05% at 19966.62 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Coal India Ltd (down 3.62%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 2.4%),Vedanta Ltd (down 1.98%),Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 0.71%),NMDC Ltd (down 0.63%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were JSW Steel Ltd (down 0.31%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 0.15%), and APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 0.12%).

On the other hand, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 1.42%), and Tata Steel Ltd (up 0.2%) turned up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 182.25 or 0.32% at 58015.22.

The Nifty 50 index was up 24.7 points or 0.14% at 17301.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 344.57 points or 1.24% at 27403.73.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 38.74 points or 0.46% at 8345.07.

On BSE,866 shares were trading in green, 2538 were trading in red and 150 were unchanged.

