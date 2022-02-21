IRCTC, Bank of Baroda to launch RuPay Contactless Credit Card

-
BOB Financial Solutions (BFSL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bank of Baroda (BoB) and Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) have come together to launch the IRCTC BoB RuPay Contactless Credit Card.
The card is specially curated to offer maximum savings to frequent railway travellers. Users of this card will also get multiple benefits for shopping across other categories ranging from groceries to fuel. Cardholders can also use this card to transact at international merchants and ATMs through the JCB network.
Cardholders of IRCTC BoB RuPay Contactless Credit Card will be able to earn up to 40 reward points (per Rs 100 spent) on 1AC, 2AC, 3AC, CC, or EC bookings made through the IRCTC website or mobile app. The card also offers a 1% transaction fee waiver for the customers on all their train ticket bookings. Customers making a single purchase worth Rs 1,000 or more within 45 days of card issuance will get 1,000 bonus reward points.
The co-branded credit card will offer 4 reward points (per Rs 100 spent) on grocery and departmental stores and 2 reward points on other categories. Cardholders will be entitled to 4 complimentary visits per year at partner railway lounges. The card will also offer 1% fuel surcharge waiver across all petrol pumps in India.
The cardholders will be able to redeem the accrued reward points on the IRCTC website and mobile app, after linking their Loyalty Number (printed on the co-branded credit card) with their IRCTC login ID.
IRCTC, a Mini Ratna public sector enterprise under the administrative control of Ministry of Railways, is the sole entity authorized by Indian Railways (IR) to provide catering services to railways, online railway tickets and packaged drinking water at railway stations and trains in India. As of 31 December 2021, the Government of India held 67.40% stake in the company.
Bank of Baroda has a strong domestic presence spanning 8,185 branches and 11,535 ATMs and cash recyclers supported by self-service channels. The bank has a significant international presence with a network of 96 overseas offices spanning 18 countries.
Shares of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) lost 0.29% to Rs 813.90 while Bank of Baroda (BoB) fell 0.05% to Rs 105.35 on BSE.
