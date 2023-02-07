Jost's Engineering Company consolidated net profit rises 15.43% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 19.36% to Rs 41.43 crore

Net profit of Jost's Engineering Company rose 15.43% to Rs 2.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 19.36% to Rs 41.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 34.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.41.4334.718.8810.113.203.242.352.562.171.88

