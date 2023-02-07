JUST IN
Jost's Engineering Company consolidated net profit rises 15.43% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 19.36% to Rs 41.43 crore

Net profit of Jost's Engineering Company rose 15.43% to Rs 2.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 19.36% to Rs 41.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 34.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales41.4334.71 19 OPM %8.8810.11 -PBDT3.203.24 -1 PBT2.352.56 -8 NP2.171.88 15

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 16:32 IST

