Rajshree Polypack standalone net profit declines 57.77% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Rajshree Polypack declined 57.77% to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 11.87% to Rs 53.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 48.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.53.9048.1811.9313.575.095.931.453.341.062.51

