Rajshree Polypack standalone net profit declines 57.77% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 11.87% to Rs 53.90 croreNet profit of Rajshree Polypack declined 57.77% to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 11.87% to Rs 53.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 48.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales53.9048.18 12 OPM %11.9313.57 -PBDT5.095.93 -14 PBT1.453.34 -57 NP1.062.51 -58
